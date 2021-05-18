This is the most watched on Netflix in recent days | Instagram

This time we will let you know the latest trends from Netflix that you don’t have to miss out on anything in the world, so if you still don’t have anything to do, keep reading this note so you can find out what is most watched today.

Bioseries, comic films and even suspense is the most watched in recent days by Netflix users.

Unfortunately for this Tuesday May 18 the famous platform Netflix did not prepare anything new for its subscribers, however, the viewing trends have changed thanks to the latest releases.

On the other hand and surely, when you think of Netflix series, the titles Stranger Things, Dark, Cobra Kai and Emily in Paris come to mind. However, there are several series that are forgotten, many of them are quite worth it.

It is for that reason that below we will tell you what are these series and movie trends that you cannot miss:

Netflix trends

“Luis Miguel, the series” (Second season)

“Falsa” (SERIES)

“The Woman in the Window” (MOVIE)

“The Grinch” (MOVIE)

“I am All Girls” (MOVIE)

“Instant Family” (MOVIE)

“Selena, the series” (Second season)

“The Mitchell Family and the Machines” (MOVIE)

“The Dance of the 41” (MOVIE)

“The Rhythm of the Jungle” (FILM)