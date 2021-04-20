This is the most watched on Netflix during the week | Instagram

As it was expected, “Luis Miguel, series 2”Is in the first place of the most viewed on the famous Netflix platform in Mexico, as millions of people were eagerly waiting for the second part of the singer’s story to arrive.

After the premiere of the second season of “Luis Miguel, the series” on the night of this Sunday, April 18, Netflix updated its Top 10 of productions most viewed on the platform.

As usual, after the last premieres On Netflix, the platform has been updated regarding the trends of series and movies most viewed by subscribers in Mexico.

It is worth mentioning that the movie Love and monsters is in second place and stars Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Dan Ewing, Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt.

It was released on October 16, 2020 simultaneously on video on demand and some theaters under distribution from Paramount Pictures.

Here are the most watched Netflix in Mexico to enjoy this week:

“Luis Miguel, series 2” (Available the first two chapters) “Love and Monsters” (MOVIE) “Madame Curie” (MOVIE) “Minions” (MOVIE) “Who killed Sara?” (SERIES) “Break the step” (MOVIE) “The Walking Dead” (SEASON 10) “Run” (MOVIE) “Shrek 2” (MOVIE) “Thunder Force” (MOVIE)