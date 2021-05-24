This is the most watched Netflix in recent days. Check it out! | Instagram

This time we will let you know what is the most viewed on the Netflix platform in recent days and that you shouldn’t miss out on anything in the world, so start the week with a moment of relaxation and enjoy these titles.

And despite the fact that this Monday Netflix does not premiere any of its productions on the platform, the news in the trends in Mexico they have changed quite a bit this weekend.

It should be noted that depending on the streaming platform, the list is updated according to the views in each country.

In addition, with t3rr0r films, suspense, action, drama, as well as various series and the best children’s content, it is how the Netflix platform has conquered users in various parts of the world every day.

Here we show you the most watched on Netflix during the last days to start the week:

Netflix trends

“Luis Miguel, series 2”

“The army of the mu3rt0s”

“Who killed Sara? two”

“A little favor”

“Fake identity”

“Lady ranch”

“Home: there is no place like home”

“Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp”

“Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie”

“The Grinch”