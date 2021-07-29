This is the most watched movie on Netflix today. You have to see it! | Instagram

This time we will show you which is the favorite movie within the platform from Netflix today, so if you haven’t watched it, this is the right time to do so, so keep reading so you know which one we’re talking about.

That’s right, it seems that this film is positioning itself as one of the favorites in our country and the story is set during the WWII.

Now that it’s a vacation, one of everyone’s favorite options is to stay home due to the high temperatures and the virus.

It may interest you: Prepare Netflix live action Pokémon series, know the details

It is for that reason that people often wonder more about new trends within the most famous platform in the world.

This is how they wonder what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where you can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genres.

As you may remember, after the arrival of the virus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks.

However, also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix or Disney Plus; in fact, one of the favorites is Netflix.

On the other hand, there is a recommendation of a movie for you to enjoy during this week with your loved ones, whether they are friends, family or partner.

It is a film that has become one of the favorites during this last week of July, which is also in the top 10 in Mexico.

It may interest you: Wearing a body Elsa Jean enjoyed a delicious night

The movie is “Portraits of a war”, Which was directed by Marius A. Markevicius and produced by Vertical Entertainment, which is within the streaming platform and has positioned itself as one of the favorites of Netflix users.

It is a story based on the novel “Between Tones of Gray” by Ruta Sepetys, which resurfaced as an adaptation, which had its premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

The story starring British actress Bel Powley, follows the story set during World War II, during the Soviet invasion of the Baltic countries, where a 16-year-old artist and her family are deported from Lithuania to Siberia.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

So if you do not know what to see in this week navel, go get your popcorn, accommodate your favorite place and enjoy this great movie.