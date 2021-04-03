This is the most suitable oil for frying, according to a new study by the CSIC

Although fried foods should not be a regular part of a healthy diet, there are many traditional recipes that include this type of cooking, such as croquettes, fritters or French toast. The CSIC Fat Institute has presented this week a study in which it concludes that the olive pomace oil it would be the least harmful, since “the beneficial components for health present in olive-pomace oil resist frying and are transferred to fried foods, improving their nutritional quality”.

The study Characterization and evaluation of the bioactive components of olive-pomace oil in fried foods is the continuation of a previous investigation from 2018, promoted by the Interprofessional of Olive Pomace Oil, Oriva.

As explained by María Victoria Ruiz Méndez, principal investigator of the study, “among the advantages of frying with olive-pomace oil, it is worth highlighting the improvement in many cases of the fatty acid profile and the enrichment of the food in antioxidant compounds “, indicates in a statement.

To do this, the researchers have carried out a complete characterization of bioactive compounds of this oil -squalane, tocopherols, sterols, alcohols and triterpenic acids and fatty aliphatic alcohols- “to check its thermal stability and its transfer to fried foods“, they indicate.

The products selected for the trial have been pre-fried frozen potatoes, chicken nuggets and chicken nuggets. Likewise, the olive pomace oil samples have been compared with samples of conventional sunflower oils, high oleic sunflower, high oleic sunflower with antifoam (AE), and special seed oil for frying with AE, “which are the most common oils. used in the hotel, restaurant and catering channel, “they say from Oriva.

As indicated “the results of the study show that the bioactive components remain after frying in concentrations that can induce positive health effects, especially cardiovascular “.

“Frying has never been preferable”

Despite this study, frying is one of the less healthy methods cooking a food, hence nutritionists do not recommend it as part of a balanced diet. “Frying has never been preferable,” the dietitian-nutritionist Aitor Sánchez (My Limp Diet) points out in an extensive Twitter thread, as a result of the Oriva and CSIC study.

As he explained, “when frying a food, not only the frying fat is added to its composition”, but “nutrients are destroyed and harmful compounds appear by high temperatures “, as” acrylamide, heterocyclic amines, polycyclic hydrocarbons … “, has listed.

As the nutritionist indicates, in this study “health variables have not been measured. It has only been measured what happens during frying, changes in components … From there to health there is a stretch“, has defended.