Meeting the needs of the consumer direct to their home has become the most successful business model during COVID-19. As countries prepare to return to moderate economic activity, companies begin to understand the true ravages of the pandemic in their relationships with consumers. Companies that seemed foolproof like Disney or Royal Caribbean find themselves alone in the face of consumer disinterest. Restaurants are one of the industries that has received the most attacks, many brands have had to resort to home delivery and sale in the Curb Side or Pick Up format to survive. However, two brands stand out, on the one hand Dominos that has positioned itself as the epitome of home delivery and on the other hand Blue Apron, the quasi-prepared home-based sales company.

The almost-ready-to-home model

The interesting thing about the Blue Apron business model is that it delivers complete meals home in a state prior to preparation. The ingredients are carefully chosen to ensure freshness and are delivered in correct portions for the recipe. In addition, the client receives the steps to meet the expectations of the photograph on the site. Additionally, the site offers an online store to find the right pairings or, in extreme cases, to buy wine in bulk. Another alternative is Freshly, which offers a selection of food cooked by chefs delivered directly to the customer’s home. Home Bistro or Kitchen Box are some of the other options available. The business model is not new but it has become a serious competitor to established brands in the home food space.

It has become evident to entrepreneurs that it is not necessary to pay offices to run a business, many of the staff can work from home. In this order of ideas, income is one of the elements that is most questioned after the pandemic. The same happens with restaurants, at this time it is proposed that no food place has a density greater than 30% of its capacity and a “healthy distance” is requested between diners. This means that one of the maximum values ​​of a restaurant “social exposure” disappears. In addition, the cost of rent – especially in large cities – becomes a luxury. Without going into the implications that this has for the rental business, it becomes evident that the immediate implication is that restaurants could start a search for e-commerce platforms to reinforce their sales. This would go beyond home delivery, we are talking about a new sales channel in which merchandising can be marketed to other products. Shake Shack is an example, the company not only has a “DIY burger kit” for you to cook at home, it also delivers to the restaurant and sells merchandise, all from its website.

The most important trend after the pandemic will be the integration of online sales to reinforce any business. It already happens in almost all areas, the media have turned to paywalls to receive money for their content, restaurants to “DIY Kits” and even influencers promoting affiliate products on e-commerce platforms. It is not just about sales in e-commerce, we are talking about a fierce fight to capture transactions in the digital space. This poses risks to Amazon – the Anglo-Saxon leader in the category – but it also threatens established companies like Wal Mart and Target.

The arrival of the eCatMan

The implementation of e-commerce for each brand will be the norm, but more important will be online sales for each industry. Let’s look at the doctors for example, with the push of the COVID-19 they now offer paid consultations through Zoom. Exercise clubs have also turned to create online catalogs of their classes.

If your company has not turned to online marketing, you have a major challenge. It is necessary to resolve the “now”, but the next six months will be key to building the new commercial presence in the digital space. A new marketing idiosyncrasy will be necessary and an insight to the eCatMan or the eCommerce Category Management.

