this is the most modern, lethal and stealth ship of the Spanish Navy

In a country with an undeniable maritime vocation like Spain, with almost 8,000 kilometers of coastline bathed by the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, it is essential to have a powerful naval fleet that can face the surveillance, control and defense challenges posed by the world stage. Not in vain, the Spanish strategic position forces us to be attentive to what happens in the Strait of Gibraltar, one of the busiest shipping routes in the world.

One of the most effective weapons at sea for missions and de greater deterrent power it’s the submarines. So far, the suspense on the matter is blatant. In fact, the Navy currently has only two bathyscaphs: the Tramontana and the Galerna, the latter now inactive due to being in large hull (inspection and repair process of all equipment and materials that usually lasts about two years).

This precarious situation is about to change with the launch of the first submarine of the S-80 series: the S-81 Isaac Peral, considered “the most advanced conventional (non-nuclear) submarine in the world”. Its construction has been carried out in the shipyard that Navantia has in Cartagena (Murcia) and it is the first installment of the four planned.

Its launching will be on April 22 with the presence of King Felipe VI, although it will not be operational until 2023. The three remaining submarines, the S-82 Narciso Monturiol, the S-83 Cosme García and the S-84 Mateo García de los Reyes, will be added to the fleet with a cadence of one every two years. The Ministry of Defense will invest in the four submersibles almost 4,000 million euros.

This is how the submarines of the S-80 series are.Carlos Gámez

Stealthy and capable of launching Tomahawk missiles

The S-80 series submarines are among the most modern in the world due to the high performance they offer. The air independent propulsion system (AIP) it has is among the most advanced in the sector and allows great operational autonomy under the water of up to 21 days no need to float.

Another of its most outstanding characteristics is its discretion, which makes the bathyscaphe hardly noticeable. The key is in the special design of its propeller, a secret jealously guarded by the engineers to avoid copies.

Prepared to navigate without problems in any area of ​​the planet, submarines also stand out for their deterrent capacityas they are capable of launching missiles at targets on land or installing smart mines on the seabed. They are even prepared to launch Tomahawk missiles, GPS-guided precision weapons that can fly at over 800 km / h and are capable of hitting targets up to 1,600 kilometers away.

Submarine S-81.NAVANTIA

Milestone of Spanish naval engineering

The construction of these sophisticated bathyscaphs is a milestone in Spanish naval engineering, which is placed at the forefront of submarine manufacturing non-nuclear, competing with Russia, China, the US, Germany or South Korea.

To date, our country had always collaborated with France, whose engineers had been in charge of drawing the master lines of the projects. This is the first time that the design and production of submersibles is 100% Spanish.

“This milestone is essential for the Navy and represents an important injection for other countries to get to know Navantia’s industry and technology and it can be an exportable product ”, the Defense Minister assured this week, Margaret Robles.

In fact, Navantia has already moved in this regard and has submitted an offer to the public tender opened by India to buy the design for six submarines, since the construction would be local. The award of the contract could represent a economic injection of up to 7,000 million euros for the Spanish public company.