This is the most luxurious and technological car ever created by Mercedes (photo by photo)

The industry is advancing by leaps and bounds. Just a few months ago we tested the Mercedes S-Class. My colleague Juanma told you why neither Tesla, nor Porsche Taycan, but the Mercedes-Benz luxury saloon, was the most advanced car of the moment. These days, we had the opportunity to learn more about one of the upcoming launches of the star brand, the new Mercedes EQS, which will be fully uncovered very soon. And I assure you that what we have seen can make the S-Class itself, historically the brand’s flagship and the showcase of the technology that will reach the rest of the brand’s models, become obsolete. This is the most luxurious and technological car ever created by Mercedes.

More than just an electric Mercedes S-Class

Mercedes-Benz wanted to create a specific electric range, with models that are only marketed with an electric motor. However, we have seen how Mercedes EQA and Mercedes EQC share a lot with their brothers with thermal engines, GLA and GLC. But the reality of the Mercedes EQS is different. Before us a huge 5.21-meter sedan, with its own specific platform which, in any case, will be produced in Sindelfingen, together with the Mercedes S-Class range.

An EQS that will offer a drag coefficient of 0.2, the best ever achieved by a production car.

Mercedes F 015 Luxury in Motion from 2015.

In 2015, Mercedes-Benz presented us with a futuristic prototype called F 015 Luxury in Motion. Steffen Köhl, Head of Exterior Design at Mercedes-Benz, confessed that his goal had been to transfer that design philosophy to a kind of sports sedan or, as manufacturers have called it, a four-door coupe.

The result is a great sedan with very short overhangs, which would not be possible without electrical mechanics, regardless of internal combustion engines. With that idea in mind, and the versatility that electric mobility brings, whose greatest complexity in terms of design lies in finding space for the batteries, Mercedes has succeeded in maximizing the space on board the EQS.

But the beauty of the Mercedes EQS and the most interesting is inside. Mercedes-Benz wanted to go further and advance in the design, already technological, of the Mercedes S-Class and create a dashboard that is all screen. A 1.41 meter wide screen, with 12 haptic actuators, which make up the combination of three spaces, three screens, for instrumentation (with 12.3 “), for the central system (with 17.7”) and for the accompanying passenger (with 12.3 “).

An ode to luxury and technology.

The idea behind Mercedes-Benz is for technology to be seamlessly integrated into the driving and passenger experience. Hence, the passenger is also granted privileged access to the entertainment system. with your own screen.

The technological endowment of the Mercedes EQS is simply spectacular. Depending on the equipment, it can have 350 sensors and a computer system with an 8-core processor, 24 gigabytes of RAM and a bandwidth of 46.4 Gb per second. Its dashboard-screen, in fact, includes a multifunction camera and a brightness sensor to always offer the right brightness and resolution to adapt to the light conditions.

Are we going crazy with so much screen? Believe it or not, Mercedes-Benz also makes that thought. Hence, the Mercedes EQS can also dispense with its most spectacular novelty, its Hyperscreen dashboard, and offer a dashboard of noble materials, with a large screen, but much more discreet, and in line with what is seen in the new Mercedes Class S.

Mercedes-Benz believes that there will be customers who prefer a more sober and traditional solution like this one.

The Mercedes EQS will not only be silent due to its electrical mechanics but also because the greatest efforts have been put into it to create the best insulated Mercedes-Benz to date. That should allow us to travel without any outside noise disturbing us. But aware that the most absolute silence can also be disturbing, in Mercedes-Benz have created a series of sounds called Energizing Comfort, which convey to passengers the sound line of a forest, the breaking of waves, or a summer rain.

An interesting idea, to say the least, to relax. But what if we want to get involved in driving?

Mercedes-Benz has also created a sound experience that tries to get us involved in driving, with progressive sounds that evolve in tone and intensity adapting to what is happening, to our driving style, the intensity of acceleration or braking, or even to greet us when we approach the car and say goodbye when we park and leave.

The Mercedes EQS will have three sound lines that, to be honest, are not easy to explain. On the one hand, a line Vivid Flux, with electric, synthetic and crystalline tones. On the other, a softer and more relaxing line, called Silver waves. Lastly, a line Roaring Pulse, with more intense and explosive sounds that, as Mercedes-Benz head of sound development Thomas Kupper told us, aims to evoke the emanations and explosions of a volcano.

We understand that this aspect is difficult to understand without listening to it. We have already had the opportunity to listen to a video in which we were shown the operation of these sound lines and as soon as we have the possibility to do so we will share it with you.

As we tell you, We have already had the opportunity to know many details of the Mercedes EQS, some of which we will explain better, as Mercedes-Benz will provide us with new photographic and video material. The Mercedes EQS will be loaded with “easter eggs”, with curious details, which there will be time to analyze little by little.

More images of the new Mercedes EQS: