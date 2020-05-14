By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/13/2020 7:46 pm

The franchise of Star wars It is full of epic moments, life and death situations and of course, glorious lightsaber duels. Regardless of the circumstance, it is always a delight to see a duel between Jedi and SithBut there is one in particular that its producers have determined as the most important in the entire saga.

The prequels had a somewhat mixed reception, and while it is true that the original trilogy has much better acceptance, we cannot deny that the Episodes I, II and III They brought us some quite memorable scenes. One of them occurs in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, when at the end of the movie Qui Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi face against Darth Maul. From music to choreography and of course, the tragic death of Qui GonThis scene has everything you could want from Star wars, but it also has a very important meaning that you may not have noticed.

The track that sounds during this fight is called “Duel of the Fates“Or”Duel of Destiny“, Something that apparently is not a simple coincidence. Dave Filoni, one of the most important producers of Star wars, ensures that it was this fight that established the entire history of the franchise:

“In The Phantom Menace, you witness the biggest fight between the two Jedi against this evil villain. It couldn’t be more obvious that Maul is the villain. It is designed to look evil, and it really is. He expresses it in his face, and even in the type of lightsaber with which he fights. However, what is really at stake in that combat is Anakin’s future because Qui-Gon is different from the rest of the Jedi. You know it is when you watch the movie. Qui-Gon fights because he knows that he is the father Anakin needs and because he has not given up. He has not abandoned the belief that Jedi should care about others and love, and that this is not a bad thing. The other Jedi have become so distant and so political that they have lost their way. Yoda begins to see that in the second movie, but Qui-Gon is ahead of them all and that’s why he’s not part of the council. So there he is, fighting for Anakin, and that’s why the scene is called Duel of Destiny. It is this child’s destiny that is at stake, and depending on how the fight goes, his life will be dramatically different. But we know that Qui-Gon loses, of course. The father figure disappears because he knew what it meant to take this child away from his mother when he had an attachment. So Anakin stays with Obi-Wan. At first, Obi-Wan trains Anakin for a promise to Qui-Gon, not because she really cares about him. He is Anakin’s brother, but he is not a father figure, and that is a failure for Anakin, because he does not get the family he needs. In the following film, he loses his mother and fails to fulfill his promise: “I will come back for you and I will save you.” That leaves him in a completely vulnerable state, and that’s what Star Wars is all about in the end: family. ”

If we go with what he says Filonithen in case Qui Gon will not die during this confrontation, Darth Vader It wouldn’t even have existed in this Galaxy, but we all know how this ended.

Source: Ariesanakin

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

