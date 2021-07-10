This is the most expensive retro game in history, close to a million dollars | Gaming

This sealed and qualified The Legend of Zelda is such a rare produced version that it has sold for $ 870,000.

A The Legend of Zelda sealed and rated for $ 870,000, one of the first editions produced by Nintendo of this product in the United States, and that is worth much more than that The Legend of Zelda that you possibly have in the storage room.

One of the most striking games in the NES catalog on the market is The Legend of Zelda, a title released in 1986 that has a particular golden cartridge and that produced thousands and thousands of units in most markets, being one of the most common games that exist in the retro catalog of this 8-bit console.

But of course, it is not the same to buy a second-hand The Legend of Zelda, than a fully sealed one that has never been opened and above rated with a score of 9.0. This unit has been rated by Wata games, a site that is dedicated to rating video games so that collectors are more confident about their acquired jewelry.

Now thanks to the auction house Heritage Auctions a collector has put part of his savings, specifically $ 870,000, to purchase this rare unit.

It is the most expensive retro game in history, reaching $ 870,000, above an original Super Mario Bros also sealed and qualified that was sold a few months ago at an auction for $ 660,000.

The reason for the $ 870,000 raised, in addition to its totally new and above qualified status, is that this particular edition is one of the first, but the first, which was marketed in the United States.

This sold copy is NES-R version (late 1987), which preceded the larger production of the game called REV-A (the massive, early 1988), something that can be seen marked on the box. This means that in particular the unit that has been auctioned comes from a really low initial production, and that it has little to do with the mass production that occurred only weeks later.

The collectibles market is reaching totally outrageous figures in a multitude of products, in investments that collectors make to resell much more expensive years later.

Even if you keep your The Legend of Zelda totally in good condition, with box, instruction manual, map, clue book and that characteristic golden cartridge, it is likely that it will not exceed 100 euros in the market, and that in the best of cases .