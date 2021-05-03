This is the most disgusting beer you can try, and it is a warning for climate change | Life

This dark liquid beer with starch and smoky aromatics might be the only beer you can drink in a few decades due to climate change affecting agriculture.

Climate change will bring many changes to the ecosystem, to the way we live, and also to the food we eat or the drinks we enjoy, and beer could become a rare commodity in the future.

But how would beer taste in a future plagued by climate change? Now the brewers of New Belgium Brewing they have created the beer called Fat Tire Torched Earth Ale, made with those low-quality ingredients that resist the effects of climate change so that you understand, that that beer flavor that you like so much, could disappear very soon.

As reported from Dailymail, the limited-run beer was presented a few days ago coinciding with World Earth Day. Fat Tire Torched Earth Ale beer tastes terrible and has been brewed with smoked malts to mimic the impact of wildfires. On the other hand, instead of the typical barley, drought-resistant cereals such as millet and buckwheat have been used. Finally, the usual hops have been replaced by dandelions with a bitter taste and laxative effect.

They claim their beer “won’t win any awards, but it makes the risks of climate change visible to beer lovers around the world.”

The Torched Earth Ale logo features the company’s iconic red bike in a devastated landscape, its rubber tires melting away. In the print ad you can read that “the future of beer is here, and it tastes horrible.”

The “beer of the future” is produced in a very limited edition that has originally been distributed in the main taverns of the brand in Fort Collins (Colorado) and Asheville (North Carolina).