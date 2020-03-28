The car is one of the few units that were built for the GT2 category car race

The passion for Porsche 911 It has made this car one of the most coveted around the world, in addition to being a true classic and that thanks to the demand, exclusive versions have come to light and that have special configurations that reach a quite high value, but that are not is an obstacle for acquisitive fans of this type of cars.

According to the Diario Motor portal, there is a Porsche 911 GT2 from 1996 that the auction house RM Shoteby estimates that it could sell for between $ 950,000 and $ 1.1 million dollars.

Porsche 911 993 GT2.

Credit: Courtesy RM Shoteby.

What makes this car so special is that it is the first GT2 version of the Porsche 911, which was only manufactured 194 units, and which were used to homologate GT2 category racing cars.

East Porsche It has a 6-cylinder engine and 3.6 liters of cubic capacity, a mechanics that thanks to its double turbo rose to 430 hp with a torque of 620 Nm, a function achieved thanks to the manual gearbox and which sent all that power and torque to the rear axle to achieve 0 to 100 km / h in just 4 seconds, and reaching a top speed of more than 300 km / h.

The valued Porsche features a Polar Silver finish and gray and black interiors. It has just over 30,000 km and beyond the spectacular figures of its engine, put in the context of the time, its design falls in love with the naked eye, highlighting a gigantic spoiler, a front splitter and of course a set of widened wheel arches and 18-inch wheels with a magnesium hub.

