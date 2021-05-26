This is the most confusing movie ever, according to a study

Share

A computer consultancy conducted a study that reveals what is the most confusing movie in history. Can you imagine what it can be? Find out below.

Within the film industry there are great directors who made unforgettable films that will have an important place in the history of the seventh art. Many of them were released many years ago, but they continue to be remembered today and mark many generations. Others were released just a short time ago, and they quickly became a trend. But they all share one thing in common: they are difficult to understand. Can you imagine what can be the most confusing movie in history?

Surely, more than once, it has happened to you that you have finished watching a movie and that you have found yourself very confused. The film ended with a very complicated outcome and that’s why you decide to go to Google for someone to explain it to you. Well, you shouldn’t feel bad, we all go through that situation. It was on the basis of these searches that Money conducted the study in question.

What is the most confusing movie in history?

Computer consultancy Money.co.uk conducted a study in which they selected the 132 most confusing movies, those that are most mentioned in online publication lists, and then cross-referenced those titles with internet search figures alongside the terms “final ”,“ Explained ”and“ ending explained ”. It was in this way that they managed to obtain a list of the 25 films that most confused viewers and whose end was one of the most sought after on the internet.

In the first one is The Origin and Tenet, both by director Christopher Nolan. These films are responsible for heading this list of the 25 most confusing films in history. What are the following? In third place we can find The Sinister Island of Martin Scorsese, while The Shining and I think in the end of Charlie Kaufman, were located in the fourth and fifth place. Undoubtedly, many of the films that appear in the list had a rather complicated outcome. Even so, The Origin is crowned as the most confusing film in history.

