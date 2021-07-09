This is the molecular mechanism that promotes the initiation of tumor metastasis

The metastasis is the spread of neoplastic cells to organs distant from the primary tumor and involves their transport through the body through the circulatory system. Its progression is by far the most lethal aspect of cancer, and it is responsible for 90% of deaths totals related to this disease.

New research carried out at Johns Hopkins (USA), Alberta (Canada) and Pompeu Fabra Universities describes the molecular mechanism that induces the onset of metastasis – known as intravasation-, which consists of the entry of tumor cells into vascular or lymphatic vessels.

For the authors, understanding how these cells escape from the primary tumor and enter the circulatory system is a key step in identifying their malignancy and designing cancer treatment strategies.

During the journey of a tumor cell from its primary location to a distant metastasis, it must deal with a external mechanical stress that challenges your survival and progression. Their ability to cope with changing environments, along with other chemical and genetic signals, will determine the metastatic capacity and often the severity of tumors.

The new study, published in Science Advances, attempts to show what factors determine intravasation of a tumor cell. To do this, researchers have studied cell movement through 3D structures that impose a controlled confinement of cells, similar to the pathways that cells normally find in our bodies. At the same time, they imaged ion fluxes and recorded cellular electrical activity that controls cellular adaptive responses.

‘Still waters’ to ensure metastasis

Cell intravasation occurs preferentially in regions of reduced fluid flow, as it facilitates the survival of tumor cells in the circulation. “A cell that wants to move from one part of the body to another using blood or lymphatic vessels is like rafting on a choppy river. Water rapids are not the best place to launch your boat into the water. On the other hand, calm waters are more favorable for the entire crew to get on board and start sailing without getting dizzy when touching the water ”, he explains. Miguel A. Valverde, UPF expert.

To determine how cells respond to fluid flow when entering a vessel, the researchers modeled the transition from migration to intravasation using a microfluidic device.

A cell that wants to move from one part of the body to another using blood or lymphatic vessels is like rafting on a rough river. The rapids are not the best place to launch your boat into the water. Instead, the calm waters are more favorable for the entire crew to get on board and start sailing.

Miguel A. Valverde, UPF expert

Thus, they analyzed the contribution of different ion channels – proteins found in the plasma membrane that specialize in rapid responses to changes in the physical conditions of the environment – and identified the molecular fluid flow sensor, the TRPM7 ion channel.

This channel is activated when the cell is exposed to a greater flow of fluid in its environment and promotes the entry of calcium into the cells. Calcium acts as a signal to orchestrate different proteins in charge of the ‘flywheel’ of cells. As a result of this process, the cells avoid the “wild waters of the river,” according to Valverde.

Cancer cells (green) entering the blood vessels (white) of a chicken embryo. Cancer cells with low levels of TRPM7 are easily intravasated (red arrows) while cells with high levels of TRPM7 hardly invade the vessels. / UPF

Key to future therapeutic developments

The team went on to test whether the amount and activity of TRPM7 channels present in tumor cells can be a key element in determining whether a tumor cell has a low or high intravasation capacity. For that purpose, they genetically engineered tumor cells with low or high amounts of the TRPM7 channel that glow green when exposed to controlled light.

Using a powerful microscope system that tracks the movement of these cells within a live chicken embryo, they were able to associate low levels of TRPM7 with increased intravasation and distant metastasis. The authors propose that cancer cells repress this mechanism, controlled by TRPM7, to intravasculate and facilitate distant metastasis.

The researchers point out that a better understanding of tumor cell intravasation is the key to future therapeutic developments to block their spread from the primary site, before the onset of metastasis.

“We will need more studies before we can bring this to the clinical setting, but we believe that we provide, for the first time, a definitive picture of the role of TPRM7 in a crucial step in tumor metastasis,” he concludes. Konstantinos Konstantopoulos, lead author who works at John Hopkins.

Reference:

The fluid shear stress sensor TRPM7 regulates tumor cell intravasation. Christopher L. Yankaskas, Kaustav Bera, Konstantin Stoletov, Selma A. Serra, Julia Carrillo-Garcia, Soontorn Tuntithavornwat, Panagiotis Mistriotis, John D. Lewis, Miguel A. Valverde, Konstantinos Konstantopoulos. Science Advances 7: eabh3457 July 9, 2021.

Funded by the National Institutes of Health (USA), Alberta Cancer Foundation (Canada), Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness, the “María de Maeztu” Program for Units of Excellence (Spain) and ERDF funds.

Rights: Creative Commons.