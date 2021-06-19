This is the mobile you should buy if you love to play video games

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is the best smartphone for playing video games.

Although we all like the fact of playing video games on a good television and in the comfort of our sofa, The truth is that platforms such as mobiles are gaining more and more popularity among amateur gamers users.

This is not only confirmed by the number of great mobile titles available for download but also because each time more developers see good business in smartphones from where to get large amounts of money.

But is any smartphone good for playing games? If we are casual users, the truth is that we do, but if what we want is the best possible experience … pay attention to us, there is no better option than the one we bring you below.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5: the best smartphone to enjoy video games

If we had to choose a smartphone to enjoy video games and services such as Xcloud or Google Stadia, that would undoubtedly be the ASUS ROG Phone 5, a smartphone that we analyzed very recently and that we found to be the best of the current high-end range.

A smartphone that we could call it the natural substitute for portable consoles –Sorry for Nintendo Switch– and that it has one of the best hardware of the moment, at the level of other large terminals such as the iPhone 12 or the Samsung Galaxy S21.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 review: who said smartphones are not good for gaming?

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is a large terminal, just too large for those looking for a smartphone with which to call and send text messages. But if it is big on the outside, it is also big on the inside. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. To this we must add a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2448 resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate.

But the ASUS ROG Phone 5 not only makes it great its specifications but also other details. One of them is the ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, a device that connects to the terminal turns it into a portable console in a literal way, ideal to spend hours and hours enjoying our favorite games. To this magnificent performance we must add an almost stock Android version with small additions of the brand that make the user experience even better.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is undoubtedly the gaming mobile par excellence this year. Whether to play powerful games from the Play Store like Genshin Impact or to enjoy the full potential of the cloud. A smartphone that can’t resist anything and that will delight all video game lovers, that luckily there are more and more.

So if you are one of those who miss the portable consoles of yesteryear and you are in love with video games, this ASUS ROG Phone 5 is an incredible option if you can pay the 900 euros it costs in its official store. Because not only do you take a portable console home with you, but also a smartphone that in terms of power is unrivaled. Yes indeed, watch out for its size not suitable for all pockets.

Related topics: Mobile phones

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow