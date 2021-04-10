This is the mobile for less than € 200 that you can recommend without fear of being wrong

Xiaomi’s smartphone is a purchase you can’t go wrong with.

What do I buy if I don’t want to spend more than 200 euros? It is one of the questions that you repeat the most in our different social networks. Therefore, we have tried to solve it countless times.

It is also a question whose answer changes every few months, so it never hurts to answer it again. Are you looking for a smartphone that gets the most out of your money? This is my recommendation.

POCO X3: a purchase you cannot fail with

POCO’s smartphone arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. Its front is almost entirely occupied by the screen, we are talking about a large but very usable terminal. The only interruption you’ll find is the little hole that your front camera lives in.

POCO X3 NFC, analysis: you can’t say no for 200 euros

Under its chassis is the Snapdragon 732G, a processor manufactured by Qualcomm and that will give you the power you need. It is a chip that works well, you will have no problem to enjoy heavy applications and demanding games.

POCO X3 Specifications Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm

215 grams Screen 6.67 inch IPS LCD

120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sample rate

HDR10

Widevine L1 Resolution Full HD + Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732GRAM 6 GB LPDDR4x Operating System MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 expandable by microSD up to 256 GB CamerasRear: 64 MP IMX686 + 13 MP Ultra Wide + 2 MP macro + 2 MP Depth Sensor

Frontal: 20 MP, f / 2.2 Battery 5,160 mAh with 33W fast charge Others Side fingerprint reader, USB Type-C, NFC, water-repellent coating, LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus, haptic vibration motor, stereo speakers

Four are the cameras that we find in the device of the Chinese terminal: a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 13 megapixel, a macro sensor 2-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera for the portrait mode. On its front, a 20 megapixel camera. They do a great job, you can take very good pictures when the conditions are right.

As you have seen, we are facing a very complete device. You take a large screen with 120 Hz refresh, one of Qualcomm’s “G” processors, 4 rear cameras and a remarkable battery with fast charge. For less than 200 euros, it is a purchase with which you will be more than satisfied.

