This is the millionaire figure that Eddie Hearn offered Caleb Plant to fight Canelo

The days go by and the negotiation to finalize the 168-pound title unification fight between the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, and the American, Caleb Plant, is very close to closing, therefore, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, made it known the millionaire figure he offered to close the contract.

In an interview for the magazine The Ring, Eddie Hearn, advanced a bit of the negotiations he has with Caleb Plant to settle the lawsuit with Canelo in September.

He also announced the millionaire figure that he offered to Plant: “It will be part of a fight for a unified championship, so he has a great opportunity (Plant). He’s a great fighter and deserves to be well paid for a fight like this. I’m sure that will be so. Ten million is fine with meHearn said.

He even stated that he hopes that Plant don’t fixate on money and focus on putting up a big fight with Canelo in September.

“Hopefully it’s beyond just money, but let’s hope he thinks he can win and be undisputed, “he concluded.

Show Player