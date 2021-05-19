This is the millionaire amount that Canelo must pay to fight Caleb Plant

The plans of the Mexican boxer, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, they focus on facing the North American, Caleb Plant, thereby unifying the 168 pound scepters, but, the millionaire amount that he will have to pay to finalize the lawsuit was announced.

According to the reports of the Caleb Plant, the American has the firm intention of giving the fight to Canelo, but, as long as you receive a fair payment.

The figure you ask for Plant to fight with Canelo round between the 15 and 25 million dollars, this according to the rumors that haunt the negotiations.

Even the promoter of Matchroom, Eddie Hearn, He mentioned that he does not consider that there are problems with closing the match as quickly as possible.

The lawsuit between Canelo Y Caleb Plant would be taking place in September, with it, both would seek unify the bands of 168 pounds.

