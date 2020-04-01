Novak Djokovic still at the top of ATP ranking one more week after winning a new title at the Australian Open earlier this month, the ‘Grand Slam’ that opened in 2020. None of the top five tennis players in the table participated in the three weekly tournaments played in Pune, Montepellier and Cordova.
03/26/2020
Act. 04/01/2020 at 15:44
CEST
The Serb, who was the favorite in the final of the 2020 Australian Open, took that honor from Rafael Nadal after lifting his eighth title at Melbourne Park. This past week Gaël Monfils was crowned in Montpellier and Jiry Vesely he did it in Pune.
The Swiss Roger Federer remains in the ‘top 3’ of this classification, while Dominic Thiem still in fourth place. Castellón Roberto Bautista it remains close to the ‘top 10’ and continues to occupy twelfth place in the men’s ranking.
ATP CLASSIFICATION (FEBRUARY 10)
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,220 points.
2. RAFAEL NADAL (ESP) 9,850
3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,045
4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6,630
5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,890
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,745
7. Alexander Zverev (ALE) 3,630
8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,860
9. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,860
10. David Goffin (BEL) 2,555
… // …
12. ROBERTO BAUTISTA (ESP) 2,360
30. PABLO CARREÑO (ESP) 1,332
42. ALBERT RAMOS (ESP) 1,130
47. FERNANDO VERDASCO (ESP) 1,025
51. FELICIANO LÓPEZ (ESP) 953
58. PABLO ANDÚJAR (ESP) 887
88. ROBERTO CARBALLÉS (ESP) 664
89. ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH (ESP) 656
95. JAUME MUNAR (ESP) 618
.