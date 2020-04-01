Novak Djokovic still at the top of ATP ranking one more week after winning a new title at the Australian Open earlier this month, the ‘Grand Slam’ that opened in 2020. None of the top five tennis players in the table participated in the three weekly tournaments played in Pune, Montepellier and Cordova.

03/26/2020

Act. 04/01/2020 at 15:44

CEST

The Serb, who was the favorite in the final of the 2020 Australian Open, took that honor from Rafael Nadal after lifting his eighth title at Melbourne Park. This past week Gaël Monfils was crowned in Montpellier and Jiry Vesely he did it in Pune.

The Swiss Roger Federer remains in the ‘top 3’ of this classification, while Dominic Thiem still in fourth place. Castellón Roberto Bautista it remains close to the ‘top 10’ and continues to occupy twelfth place in the men’s ranking.

ATP CLASSIFICATION (FEBRUARY 10)

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,220 points.

2. RAFAEL NADAL (ESP) 9,850

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7,045

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6,630

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,890

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,745

7. Alexander Zverev (ALE) 3,630

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,860

9. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,860

10. David Goffin (BEL) 2,555

12. ROBERTO BAUTISTA (ESP) 2,360

30. PABLO CARREÑO (ESP) 1,332

42. ALBERT RAMOS (ESP) 1,130

47. FERNANDO VERDASCO (ESP) 1,025

51. FELICIANO LÓPEZ (ESP) 953

58. PABLO ANDÚJAR (ESP) 887

88. ROBERTO CARBALLÉS (ESP) 664

89. ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH (ESP) 656

95. JAUME MUNAR (ESP) 618

.