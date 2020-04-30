         This is the MediaTek Helio G85 processor in command of the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi has had an event today, and in it we have witnessed the arrival on the international market of two of its new phones, the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro, and with the first there has been another premiere. The arrival of the Redmi Note 9 has meant the premiere of the phone itself and that of the Helium G85, the latest MediaTek creation in the field of mobile phone processors.

Linked as it comes to a phone intended for the economic line, or medium-low, the Helio G85 presents a configuration similar to that we would find in the competition, although the use of Cortex A75 cores makes it slightly more powerful than the average. Xiaomi, for example, has boasted in the presentation of locating this Helio G85 21% above the Snapdragon 665 from Qualcomm that would be, in theory, one of those destined to compete against it. Let’s see the rest of its characteristics.

12 nanometers, dual cameras and up to 300Mbps download

The new Helio G85 comes to us built with 12 nanometer technology, consisting of two two-core and six-core clusters respectively. The processor, an octa-core for all purposes, offers us two Cortex A75 cores running at 2GHz and six other Cortex A55 cores running at 1.8GHz, thus completing the eight total cores of your CPU.

In the graphic section we come across an old acquaintance, with the Mali-G52 from ARM, here with two rendering cores running at 950MHz. There are no other main components because we are not talking about a processor that has NPU or any other chip dedicated to artificial intelligence. The heart is thus complete, it’s time to talk about your ISP and what this Helio G85 is capable of in photographic matters.

From the outset, we stumbled upon what supports two cameras simultaneously with up to 16 megapixels each, or a single 48 megapixel camera. This, as we usually explain, does not mean that the phone can only mount two cameras but that it can work with two of them at the same time. For example, with one taking the complete photograph and another taking care of the depth readings to compose bokeh by software.

Support for NFC, for dual cameras and for fast charging up to 18W with the Helio G85

As for screens, the Helio G85 allows you to mount a maximum FullHD + resolution of up to 2,520 x 1,080 pixels, which would be achieved with a screen with a ratio of 21: 9. Supports LPDDR4X RAM up to 8GB and eMMC 5.1 memory in storage. In addition, it brings with it support for Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5 and different geo-positioners such as GPS, Beidou, Galileo or Glonass. And yes, it supports NFC. As for batteries, the Helio G85 offers fast charging up to 18W.

Finally, indicate that with this Helio G85 we can connect to 4G networks with category 7 for download and category 13 for upload. We consulted our reference table to discover what we would talk about up to 300Mbps download and up to 150Mbps upload. This is, in a nutshell, the Helio G85 that was just unveiled today.

Track | TechYorker

Share



This is the MediaTek Helio G85 processor in command of the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9