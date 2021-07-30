This is the mechanism that triggers the neural response in the brain

Experts from the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM) have recorded the molecular process that triggers the response of the neurons in the brain region.

This mechanism is vital to understanding how moods or moods are produced. addictions, in which the neurotransmitters, molecules that help transmit information between neurons through specialized receptors, called G-protein-coupled receptors or GPCRs.

Neurotransmission is one of the most crucial physiological processes, since its imbalance can produce various psychiatric disorders

Jana Selent, lead author of the study and coordinator of the group that has led the work.

A very small change in the way these molecules transmit information triggers different reactions in the brain, some linked to mental illnesses such as schizophrenia, hobbies or addictive behaviors.

Possible new treatments for psychiatric illnesses

For the first time, researchers have analyzed at the atomic scale how neurotransmitters connect to proteins located on the cell membrane of neurons, and have recorded which connections between the neurotransmitter and its receptor protein control the cell’s response.

The study, published in the journal Chemical Science, relates the small differences that receptors have in these relevant regions with the neuronal response they generate when interacting with the same neurotransmitter –dopamine or serotonin-.

Knowing the communication process between neurons and neurotransmitters will allow the development of new treatments for various neuropsychiatric disorders

By modifying these neurotransmitters, researchers control which regions of the protein they bind to, allowing “design molecules that only bind to certain regions of the receptor and types of receptors, and favor a change in the neuronal response ”, points out Tomasz Stepniewski, co-author of the study.

This possibility of modifying the interaction between neuron and neurotransmitter is “especially interesting for treat neuropsychiatric diseases such as schizophrenia, certain addictions or behavior patterns such as those that regulate appetite or mood ”, adds Stepniewski.

Now, the authors will have to study which signaling pathways are involved in each process to develop molecules that allow treating these pathologies.

Stepniewski et. to the. Mechanistic insights into dopaminergic and serotonergic neurotransmission-concerted interactions with helices 5 and 6 drive the functional outcome. Chemical science

