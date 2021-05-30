This is the maximum number of years that a human being could live, according to science | Life

A study indicates that the life expectancy of a human being could reach up to 150 years if a series of conditions are met.

The life expectancy of citizens of developed countries is increasing, and a new study affirms that the maximum life expectancy for a human being can reach up to 150 years, something unthinkable today but could be possible for centuries to come.

According to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications, humans could live between 120 and 150 years. This is at least a team of researchers from the company. Gero, based in Singapore, who have been examining the rate of aging in residents of the United States, United Kingdom and Russia.

To conclude these years, the team evaluated deviations from stable health, assessed changes in blood cell counts, and analyzed them by age group. For both blood cell counts and age steps, the pattern was the same.

And it is that as age increased, some factor such as disease led to a predictable incremental decline in the body’s ability to return blood cells to a stable level after their disruption.

So when the team used this predictable rate of decline to determine when resilience would completely wear off and lead to death, they found a range of 120 to 150 years.

This seems impossible today, but according to scientificamerican, the oldest person on record has been Jeanne Calment, who died in France at the age of 122.

Obviously, to meet these broad estimates that a person can reach 150 years of age, all the way, your state of health must be totally free from any type of disease.

It should be clarified that although a healthy person can produce a rapid physiological response to adapt to fluctuations and thus restore the state, an elderly person is much slower when responding to all kinds of fluctuations. However, a disease can cause large changes in blood pressure and in the behavior of cells, something that reduces this maximum life expectancy.

Be that as it may, life expectancy has grown by leaps and bounds in recent decades, and it is expected that a century from now it will be quite common for a person to easily reach 100 years of age.