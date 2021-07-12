This is the mascot of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

07/12/2021 at 11:02 PM CEST

It is undoubtedly one of the attractions of each Olympic event. From Cobi to Vinícius, they are some of the designs most remembered by all the followers of Olympism. In Tokyo 2020 it will not be for less and we will have the mascot of this edition in Miraitowa.

A very Japanese blue and white design, which comes from the Ichimatsu design of the Tokyo 2020 Games logo that according to the event’s website is a tribute to the mixture of tradition and innovation of Japanese culture.

Miraitowa’s personality It is inspired by a proverb from Japan that reads: “Learn from the past and develop new ideas & rdquor;. Miraitowa is defined as a cheerful, athletic pet with a great sense of integrity (totally Olympic values).

In addition, he is not just any being since, how could it be otherwise coming from Japan and its greatness in the world of animation, has super powers. Miraitowa can be transported instantly anywhere you want. Ideal not to miss any test in these Games.

For its part, Someity, will be the counterpart of Miraitowa for the Olympic Games, inspired by the cherry blossom.