During the pandemic, society has calibrated many possibilities to adapt as best as possible to the new normal. Some have survived, and others have even improved on this. But the truth is that there are questions that are difficult to understand when their essence varies. This is the case of music festivals, celebrations aimed at large crowds who continue to think about how to fit into the current situation.

In the face of uncertainty and postponements, many have already announced interesting musical proposals for capacities limited to 400 and 800 people, but there are those who still dream of celebrating them as always but with a completely different approach. This is the case of Josan Serrano, founding partner and director of the Montgorock Xàbia Festival, who a few weeks ago, in the midst of chaos, presented the Marko System, a new festival format divided by 150-square-meter plots with capacity for 50 people who are looking for the institutional endorsement.

Serrano has patented a structure that would have access temperature controls, an individual cleaning and disinfection system, and access control by plots. The toilets would be placed in a row on both sides of the enclosure and each area would be assigned a number of services. In addition, a shared bar service would be offered every four plots without physical contact with the other spaces. And to reduce the risk, its author assures that even the drinks would be covered “as in Starbucks”.

The head of Montgorock recognizes that this entire system would have to be adapted to each venue. In the case of this festival, which has postponed its celebration until September, it admits that they could reunite 15,000 people, but with this system they would be divided into 300 plots. Furthermore, his idea would be to reduce the usual musical display to a single stage. Of course, this leaves it to the taste of the promoter: “you can put one in the middle or face two scenarios.”

Serrano assures that since he published his idea, they keep calling him from other countries: “it is having a lot of repercussion abroad, especially in Australia, where they are considering whether to install it.” The Valencian wants to improve his creation and adapt it to all the needs and security protocols so that the administration gives him the go-ahead. In addition, it is clear that this is only a temporary solution and that if it were, it would not change anything: “I prefer the festivals of always, the former, but we depend on the vaccine.”

The businessman also explains that, at first, his idea was not viewed favorably: “many promoters were fighting for the capacity, and I believed that they would not give us anything in that regard.” A motivation that led him to create this protocol and to be able to celebrate festivals as soon as possible. He affirms that the system he proposes is not expensive and trusts that he will be able to transfer the measures that regulate the new normality to these events: “with Marko the festivals will have various accesses and queues respectful of the safety distance.”