The number of positive cases of Covid-19 is around 800 thousand infections, while the deaths total more than 37 thousand worldwide until this March 30.

The United States is the country with the highest number of infected, with more than 150 thousand.

For its part, Italy has more than 100,000 cases. Spain was placed third in the world for positive cases, with more than 85 thousand. And in China, where the outbreak arose, more than 81 thousand are registered.

See here a map in real time, to consult country by country, prepared by students of the Carnegie Mellon University, which It is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is one of the most prominent centers of superior research in the United States in the area of ​​computer science and robotics.

“The objective of this project is to provide a simple and interactive way to visualize the impact of Covid-19. We wanted people to see this as something that unites us all. It is not a country or another country, it is a planet, and this is how our planet looks today ”, is indicated as an explanation of the project.