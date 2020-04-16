Eddy Cue, head of services for the North American technology company, puts his impressive Lake Tahoe house for sale for 10 million euros.
With 5 bedrooms and six bathrooms, the mansion was built in 2015 on a 7,000-square-meter lot in the Truckee Mountains, California.
With 5 bedrooms and six bathrooms, the mansion was built in 2015 on a 7,000-square-meter lot in the Truckee Mountains, California.
With 5 bedrooms and six bathrooms, the mansion was built in 2015 on a 7,000-square-meter lot in the Truckee Mountains, California.
In addition, it has a huge living-dining room, several fireplaces, a cellar, a recreation room and all kinds of top quality finishes.
In addition, it has a huge living-dining room, several fireplaces, a cellar, a recreation room and all kinds of top quality finishes.
Located within the exclusive Martis Camp area, residents have a private chairlift to directly access Northstar Station.
This is the mansion with the private chair lift of the Apple vice president
Located within the exclusive Martis Camp area, residents have a private chairlift to directly access Northstar Station.
