Eddy Cue, head of services for the North American technology company, puts his impressive Lake Tahoe house for sale for 10 million euros.

Photo:

realtor.com

Updated:

05/19/2018

11:49

With 5 bedrooms and six bathrooms, the mansion was built in 2015 on a 7,000-square-meter lot in the Truckee Mountains, California.

In addition, it has a huge living-dining room, several fireplaces, a cellar, a recreation room and all kinds of top quality finishes.

Located within the exclusive Martis Camp area, residents have a private chairlift to directly access Northstar Station.

This is the mansion with the private chair lift of the Apple vice president

