We take you to know the majestic house of the first actress, a place where she not only married, but also preserves a portrait that Diego Rivera himself made of her

The first actress Silvia Pinal, 88, suffered a fall on Thursday, April 23, inside her home in Mexico City, which is why she underwent surgery on Friday for a hip fracture.

The mother of Alejandra Guzmán was in the bedroom of his mansion located in the exclusive area of Pedregal Gardens, when he stumbled on a carpet, causing him to lose his balance.

The presenter also acquired that luxurious property, in the year of 1956, in a neighborhood characterized by its luxury houses built on large land, and since then it has been the venue of great events, such as her most recent birthdays and even there she married .

In addition to having a large outdoor garden, the property also has an indoor garden, which gives it a very special and cozy touch.

Room

The house, built on two floors, has a main room on the ground floor consisting of three white sofas with space for 10 people.

The room is accompanied by a red coffee table, as well as two more side tables in the same tone.

The room is completed by a piece of furniture with decorative items and a portrait of Silvia Pinal, which was painted by himself Diego Rivera.

It also has a second room that is made up of three sofas that combine red with gold and has space for eight guests.

Dinning room

The dining room is made up of a rectangular brown table with space for 12 diners.

At the center of the huge table, the grandmother of Frida sofia He has several decorative items that he has been collecting throughout his life.

To one side of the dining room is its indoor pool.

Before dining room

A few steps from the dining room is a small red dining room with space for two chairs.

Terrace

Outside her bedroom, the former Enrique Guzmán It has a small terrace that today is its favorite place, although for several years it remained abandoned.

At present it is equipped with a dining room, being that the place where it usually has breakfast and dinner.

Game room

The house also has a games room, in which it has a pool table, as well as some tables for playing cards, dominoes and other games of chance.

Swimming pool

Among the vegetation and some furniture, the swimming pool of the mansion was built, which is quite considerable in size, despite being inside the house itself.

Keep reading

Know the Rancho Los Tres Potrillos, the spectacular hacienda of Don Vicente Fernández

This is the Andrea Legarreta house where she celebrated the XV years of her daughter Mia

Know the house where Jacqie, daughter of Jenni Rivera, will give birth to her fourth child

Meet Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s $ 14 million mansion in Encino, California

.