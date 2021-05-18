This is the Main Card for UFC 263

Two main rematches are the ones that will headline the next PPV of the UFC, the UFC 263.

During the broadcast the UFC 262 Last Saturday night, the five matches that will make up the Main Card of the event were confirmed.

In the stellar, Israel Adesanya returns to 185 pounds to meet his third starting defense when he measures at Marvin vettori.

The Italian has not lost since falling by split decision precisely to the current Middleweight monarch.

The third five-round fight on the card will be the anticipated clash between the 170-pound number three, Lion Edwards, Y Nate diaz, who hasn’t seen action since losing to Jorge Masvidal in November 2019.

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin Vettori (3)Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno (2) Leon Edwards (3) vs. Nate Diaz (NR)Demian Maia (9) vs. Belal Muhammad (12)Paul craig (14) vs. Jamahal hill (fifteen)

UFC 263 takes place June 12 from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.