Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has a luxurious and impressive mansion in Calabasas, an area of ​​California that was founded in 1991.

The property, whose value is around $ 7.4 million, was acquired in 2014 and was built by the architect Richard Landrywhile the interiors were provided by Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

The exclusive residence has all the comforts for Kourtney and his children Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland and Reign Aston, who were born as a result of their relationship with Scott Disick.

The house is made up of six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, games room, projection room, office, service rooms, among other rooms.

Kitchen

Although she has a personal chef, the kitchen is a very important room for her sister. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, because he also likes to innovate when it comes to gastronomy.

The kitchen has several islands perfectly well divided, because while some serve to wash dishes and prepare food, others function as a breakfast room with capacity for three people.

This room also has an area, other than the dining room, where they are held, which Kourtney calls informal dining.

Living room

The room is made up of two white chaises longues with capacity for eight people, as well as two gray-tone armchairs and a blacker one that was designed by himself Oscar Niemeyer.

It also has a gray centerpiece and four small white side tables with black legs.

The room also has a limestone fireplace and a Yamaha piano that brings everyone’s musical talent to the fore.

Dinning room

The dining room is comprised of a huge table that can seat 14 people. The table was designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, while the chairs are the work of Pierre Jeanneret.

This room also has a pair of wall lamps, a piece of furniture for decorative items and a painting that adds a fresh touch to the place.

Main bedroom

Kourtney Kardashian’s bedroom is equipped with a bed large enough so that all family members, including pets, can fit without any setback.

It has a small living room consisting of a round glass table and two light-toned armchairs with legs and brown armrests, as well as a gray carpet.

It also has a fireplace and a TV built into the wall.

Master bedroom bathroom

The bathroom in the main bedroom stands out for its bathtub, its natural lighting, its towel racks, its Moroccan carpet, its sink, its toilet and its shower.

Yard

Outside there is a large terrace with lounge and dining rooms for 10 people.

Swimming pool

As well as extensive green areas, a swimming pool with its respective sun beds and a covered room with bar service.

It also has its respective basketball court.

Playhouse

If the children of Kourtney Kardashian were to get bored of the pool, the green areas and the basketball court, there is always the possibility of having fun in a small house equipped with various toys and games.

