All the members, including Camilo, Stefi and little Alejandro, met at an exclusive property in the state of Florida

A mansion in Sunny Isles Beach, northeast of Miami-Dade, was the site chosen by the Montaner family to pass the quarantine.

Until a few days ago, the place where Ricardo Montaner and his large family were reunited, but it was Stefania Roitman, the girlfriend of Ricky Montaner, the one in charge to reveal all the truth.

The Argentine actress shared the location of the Montaners in an interview she had with the Argentine program ‘Welcome aboard’, where she even showed some of the corners of the luxurious property.

Room

The talk with the also presenter began in one of the rooms of the imposing mansion, the same one in which Mau and Ricky had delighted their fans on April 13 and which stands out for its brown sofas and the Andean woven tapestry with the the wall is decorated.

Room 2

Another of the rooms was shown by Ricardo Montaner in a video in which all the members of the family are seen watching on a computer the launch of the song “I fell in love” with Mau and Ricky.

That room is made up of three light-toned sofas with a capacity for eight people, as well as a large wooden coffee table and one more piece of furniture that also works to seat three more guests.

Room 3

The interpreter of ‘The Glory of God’ has also shared aspects of a third room when he proposed to teach his grandson Alexander to play various musical instruments.

Piano

Near the third room is a piano in which various family members, such as Camilo, they have taken the opportunity to play it and delight the rest of the members with a melody.

Kitchen

On one side of this room you can see the kitchen, which is open and equipped by a light gray cupboard.

It also has a breakfast room with space for three people, as well as an island in the center where the large family prepares their food.

Dinning room

The patriarch of the Montaner family also shared details of the dining room, which has a table with space for 14 people, being extremely spacious.

Ricky Montaner’s bedroom

Another room that we have been able to visit is that of Ricky Montaner and Stefanía Roitman, which is made up of a large bed, a television embedded in the wall and a huge window that gives us a spectacular view of the garden.

It also attracts attention for its headboard, not only fulfilling that function, but also serving to place some decorative items.

House exterior

In addition to the main house, the property has other small ones where Ricardo Montaner set up his studio, as well as it has a swimming pool, a large garden and an exit to a lake where all members of the family come to relax.

