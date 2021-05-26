This is the luxurious dress of $ 4,000 dollars that the daughter of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez used for the wedding

Last weekend Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez Y Fernanda Gomez They were married in the church and much has been said about the boxer sparing no expense. Proof of this is the dress of her little daughter María, 4 years old, which cost approximately $ 4,000 dollars.

As revealed in various Mexican media such as ¡HOLA! The dress was specially designed for Saúl’s daughter by the Mexican boutique Sofia’s Closet, which is distinguished by its tailored pieces, exclusively for children, and with which the girl undoubtedly also managed to attract attention.

As for Fernanda, she chose the firm Elie Saab Haute Couture, which has stood out for being the favorite designer of celebrities on the day of their respective weddings.

There is no doubt that the celebration continues to give something to talk about, because it caused news for the millionaire sum of more than a million dollars that it cost its realization, although the total could be higher, since the wedding by the civilian also stood out for being exclusive.

PHOTOS OF THE MOMENT! Wedding of @Canelo Álvarez with Fernanda Gómez; between luxuries and celebritieshttps: //t.co/cSoMuGek1Z – Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) May 23, 2021

The religious celebration was held in Mexico in the city of Guadalajara, where the boxer is originally from and where in addition to the family and friends of the couple, a list of internationally recognized guests such as The blue Angels, Banda El Recodo, Manna, J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina ferrer, Prince royce, Maluma, among others.