This is the look of the 2022 Honda Civic Tourer that is not going to hit the market

This recreation brings us closer to a hypothetical family variant of the recently presented 2022 Honda Civic Sedan. In principle, this body option will have no place in the new Civic range, which will have to settle for the usual hatchback and sedan variants.

Just a few days ago the official debut of the new generation of the Honda Civic took place, with the presentation of its larger body variant, the new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan. revealed the design of the model with the publication of a first photograph as a teaser in the middle of last April.

The new generation of the Honda Civic is a technical evolution of its predecessor, although on an aesthetic level it does not even seem related to that model, because the Japanese company has applied a new design philosophy that minimizes the role of the machine to give it to the user, hence its extremely simplified design both inside and outside.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan.

The rendering that heads this article is the work of the independent designer X-Tomi Design, true specialist in creating hypothetical or impossible body variants, who has decided to explore the possibility of a familiar body variant for the new Japanese compact.

Honda civic tourer

For what we find before a hypothetical Honda Civic Tourer 2022, a body variant that we know will not reach the market since all the reports warn that the only options available will be the well-known Civic Hatchback and Civic Sedan, so at least for the moment we should not wait for the arrival of a Civic Tourer. The last time this body variant was available was with the ninth generation of the model, which also debuted it during its second life cycle, after its facelift.

This render shows us a rather poor view of the model, since the designer has chosen to use a photograph with the unrevealing front three-quarter view which shows practically nothing of the rear, however, this has been limited to stretching the roof towards the rear to form the classic station wagon silhouette.