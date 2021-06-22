This is the list of the 34 best-selling discounted products in Spain

. videos

Colombia feels the blow of a voracious pandemic that leaves 100,000 dead

Bogotá, Jun 21 (.) .- The pandemic has plunged Colombia into an abyss with more than 100,000 deaths and almost four million infections without the end of the third peak in sight that has overwhelmed the country’s hospitals for almost three months . Deaths increased in recent weeks and so far in June alone they totaled 11,808, with an average of 562 per day. Amid the shock over the high death toll, the country recorded the worst day of the pandemic on Monday when the Ministry of Health recorded a record of 648 deaths that brought the total to 100,582, while the accumulated infections are 3,968,405. Although from the beginning one of the priorities of the Government of Iván Duque was to avoid deaths at all costs, the pandemic moves at its own pace and the country today occupies tenth place in the world in both deaths and infections. “I want to send a very clear message to these families who have lost their loved ones, that today more than ever we are by their side and we will not stop being,” Duque said today at a mass in memory of the deceased. MORE THAN 1,900 DEATHS PER MILLION The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Luis Alexander Moscoso, considers that the high number of deaths is proportional to the country’s population, of more than 50 million inhabitants. “Today Colombia has a mortality rate close to 1,900 people per million (of inhabitants),” Moscoso told ., recalling that neighboring countries have higher rates, such as more than 2,300 in Brazil or 5,600 in Peru, according to the portal. of Worldometer statistics. However, others with a larger population have a lower rate, such as the United States, with 1,854 deaths per million, and Mexico (1,775). Moscoso explains that when analyzing the death figures, “the registration issue” must also be taken into account, which in some countries is limited. “In Colombia, we study all patients and we believe that we have a good level of registration, which is observed in that excess mortality has an explanation associated with covid,” he says, but “there are countries where we observe large differences between the registry of mortality by covid and the excesses of mortality “. This is because “there is no standardization of records for deaths from covid” with which “there are countries that only register patients who die in the hospital setting (…) which makes comparisons very complex,” he adds. THE PROTEST EFFECT According to the deputy minister, the third peak of the pandemic, the deadliest of all, which began at Easter, had “a significant decline” as of April 20, but in May there was a “hyper-contagion”, a consequence mainly from the anti-government protests that began on April 28, which led to a “re-spike” or a “fourth spike.” “We came with a relative level of control and with a downward trend, but unfortunately since May (…) we have come with a very high peak that we call hypercontagion, most likely associated with these massive mobilizations,” he added. For the authorities, the high numbers of infections in June, which are around 30,000 a day, are still a consequence of the social unrest in May, a month with “an extremely high level of contagion,” according to the deputy minister. “80% of the people who have died in June correspond to infections acquired during May, which reflects the complexity, the criticality, of this fourth peak or this re-peak,” he explains. On June 8 there was also a total economic reactivation in large cities, which, according to epidemiologists, has also contributed to the pandemic remaining on the current plateau. “This month we are definitely going to continue with high (ICU) occupations and high loss of life; we expect a month of July that tends to decline, but a very slow decline,” says the vice minister, who hopes that this reduction will be It occurs mainly in Bogotá, the main focus of the pandemic, and in other large cities, such as Medellín, due to the effects of vaccination. HOPE IN VACCINES According to data from the Ministry of Health, as of Sunday more than 14.9 million vaccines had been applied, of these, 4.7 correspond to second doses. Vaccination in Colombia, aimed at 35.2 million people, equivalent to 70% of the population to achieve herd immunity, began on February 17 with many delays and stumbles, but since then it has accelerated and some days have been about 350,000 doses applied. “We will never be satisfied because we always want a higher rate, but we move forward,” says Moscoso, who assures that not only has the percentage of the vaccinated population increased, “but also the vaccination of people at risk,” such as “those over 80 years of age in those in which the rate is already above 88% “, while” among people aged 70 to 79 we are already above 75% “. Jaime Ortega Carrascal (c) . Agency