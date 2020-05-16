The music of the video game is one of the elements that most characterizes it for adrenaline and emotion.

By Elena Fever / Updated May 16, 2020, 12:35 PM comments

As announced a few days ago, the legendary Tony Hawk serieswill return in Septemberthanks to Activision and Vicarious Visions with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. The most frenetic skate game will have a remaster of its first and second installment and little by littlemore details of the launch are revealed. We already know that it willPlayStation 4, Xbox One and PCthrough the Epic Store and that a skateboard and digital content will be included in its collector’s edition. Now its full soundtrack has also been unveiled.

The list will consist of18 songs collected from original installmentsamong which standGuerrilla Radio, Blood Brothers, Subculture or Evil Eye. Key melodies in the game experience that characterized the first installments byadd adrenaline and excitement. Due to the importance of the soundtrack, Activision has published on its social networksa retro style imagewith the acclaimed titles.

In addition, from the studio they created a Spotify playlist where they added the total of the songs so that fans could listen to them and relive those moments. At the moment it seemsa closed list, but has not been confirmed, it is possible that as the launch date approachesnew themes are added.

Here we leave you the list of the 18 confirmed themes:

Police Truck – Dead Kennedys

Superman -Goldfinger

Jerry Was a Race Car Driver – Primus

New Girl – The Suicide Machines

Here and Now -The Ernies

Euro-Barge – The Vandals

Blood Brothers – Papa Roach

Guerrilla Radio – Rage Against The Machine

Pint the Tail on the Donkey – Naughty By Nature

You – Bad Religion

When World Collide – Powerman 5000

Cyclone – Dub Pistols

May 16 – Lagwagon

Subculture – Dielseboy + Kaos VIP

Heavy Metal Winner – Consumed

Evil Eye – Fu Manchu

Five Lessons Learned – Swining ’Utters

Although most songs have been compiled,the absence of othernot included as Speedealer’s Nothing to Me, Suicidal Tendencies’ Cyco Vision, Anthrax’s Sound of white noise, The High & Mighty’s B-Boy Document ’99, Mos Def and Mad Skillz, Unsane’s Committed or Out with the old from Alley Life. Maybe this summer’s Summer Game Fest will add them or reveal new details for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.

