This is the list of countries to which the US will send 55 million vaccines against covid-19

The US government unveiled on Monday its plan to distribute some 55 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

The 55 million vaccines are part of a batch of 80 million doses that President Joe Biden had pledged to distribute.

Of this number, 41 million doses will be distributed through the World Health Organization.

VACCINES FOR LATIN AMERICA

Some 14 million doses will be distributed in the following Latin American and Caribbean countries: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica.

VACCINES FOR ASIA

Approximately 16 million doses will go to Asian countries, including: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Pacific islands.

VACCINES FOR AFRICA

The 10 million vaccines destined for the African continent will be distributed to the countries decided by the African Union, a political coalition made up of 55 African states.

VACCINES FOR REGIONAL PRIORITIES AND OTHER LOCATIONS

Some 14 million doses will be distributed among priority countries and other parts of the world, including Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cape Verde , Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova, and Bosnia.