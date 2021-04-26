this is the list of all the winners

On March 15, actress Priyanka Chopra (Matrix Resurrections) and singer Nick Jonas announced their nominations for the Oscars 2021, the famous accolades of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. His delivery is taking place tonight of April 25 in his ninety-third edition during the traditional gala at the Dolby Theater and Union Station in the same Californian city, the British Film Institute in London and a Canal + studio in Paris.

The father (6 nominations, 1 award).A promising young woman (5 nominations, 1 award) .Mank (10 nominations) .Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari: My Family Story, Sound of Metal, The Chicago Trial of the Seven, and Nomadland (6 nominations) .Mother of the Blues (5 nominations). great world (4 nominations). A night in Miami… and Soul (3 nominations). Another round, Hillbilly, a rural elegy, Emma, ​​Tenet, Mulan, Borat, film film sequel, Pinocchio and Collective (2 nominations).

Best film

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg for Another Round David Fincher for Mank Lee Isaac Chung for Minari: My Family Story Chloé Zhao for Nomadland Emerald Fennell for A Promising Young Woman

Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson and Shaka King, for Judas and the Black Messiah. Lee Isaac Chung, for Minari: My Family Story.Emerald Fennell, for A Promising Young Woman.Darius Marder and Abraham Marder for Sound of Metal Aaron Sorkin for The Chicago 7 Trial.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern, for Borat, film sequel film.Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, for The Father.Chloé Zhao, for Nomadland.Kemp Powers, for A Night in Miami… Ramin Bahrani, for White Tiger.

Best Leading Actress

Viola Davis for The Mother of the Blues Andra Day for America vs. Billie Holiday Vanessa Kirby for Fragments of a Woman Frances McDormand for Nomadland Carey Mulligan for A Promising Young Woman

Best Lead Actor

Riz Ahmed, for Sound of Metal, Chadwick Boseman, for The Mother of the Blues, Anthony Hopkins, for The Father, Gary Oldman, for Mank, Steven Yeun, for Minari: My Family Story.

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, for Borat, a film sequel. Glenn Close, for Hillbilly, a country elegy. Olivia Colman, for The father. Amanda Seyfried, for Mank. Youn Yuh-jung, for Minari: My Family Story.

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, for The Chicago 7 Trial. Daniel Kaluuya, for Judas and the Black Messiah. Leslie Odom Jr., for A Night in Miami… Paul Raci, for Sound of Metal. Lakeith Stanfield, for Judas and the Messiah. black.

Best Animated Film

Onward by Dan Scanlon Beyond the Moon by Glen Keane and John Kahrs Shaun the Sheep The film: Farmageddon, by Will Becher and Richard Phelan, Soul, by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, Wolfwalkers, by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart.

Best international film

Another Round by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark) Better Days by Derek Tsang (Hong Kong) Collective by Alexander Nanau (Romania) The Man Who Sold His Skin by Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia) Quo Vadis, Aida? by Jasmila Žbanić (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Best Documentary Feature Film

Collective, by Alexander Nanau, Camp Extraordinary, by James LeBrecht and Nicole Newnham, Agent Mole, by Maite Alberdi, What the Octopus Taught Me, by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, Time, by Garrett Bradley.

Best photography

Phedon Papamichael, for The Chicago 7 Trial. Sean Bobbitt, for Judas and the Black Messiah. Erik Messerschmidt, for Mank. Dariusz Wolski, for Big World News. Joshua James Richards, for Nomadland.

Best Editing

Alan Baumgarten, for The Chicago 7 Trial, Yorgos Lamprinos, for Father Chloé Zhao, for Nomadland, Frédéric Thoraval, for A Promising Young Woman, Mikkel EG Nielsen, for Sound of Metal.

Best Original Soundtrack

Terence Blanchard, for Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, for Mank, Emile Mosseri, for Minari: My Family Story, James Newton Howard, for Big World News, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste , by Soul.

Best Original Song

HER, D’Mile and Tiara Thomas, for Judas and the Black Messiah’s “Fight for You,” Daniel Pemberton and Celeste, for “Hear My Voice,” from Chicago’s Trial of the Seven. Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson, for “Húsavik,” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga. Laura Pausini and Diane Warren, for “Io Si”, from Life Ahead. Leslie Odom Jr. and Sam Ashworth , for “Speak Now”, from A Night in Miami …

Best Production Design

Peter Francis and Cathy Featherstone for The Father Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton for The Mother of the Blues Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale for Mank David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan for Big World News Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, by Tenet.

Better visual effects

Matt Sloan, Genevieve, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox, for Of Love and Monsters. Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins, for Midnight Sky. Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands and Seth Maury, for Mulan. Santiago Colomo Martínez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher and Ben Jones, for The Magnificent Ivan. Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley and David Lee, for Tenet.

Best Costume Design

Alexandra Byrne, by Emma, ​​Ann Roth, by The Mother of the Blues, Trish Summerville, by Mank, Bina Daigeler, by Mulan, Massimo Cantini Parrini, by Pinocchio.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze, by Emma. Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash and Matthew Mungle, by Hillbilly, a rural elegy. Sergio López-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamilka Wilson, by The mother of the blues. Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams and Colleen LaBaff, by Mank. Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti, by Pinocchio.

Better sound

Warren Shawn, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders, and David Wyman, for Greyhound. Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, and Drew Kunin, for Mank. Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, and Jhon Pritchett, for Big News. world.Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker, for Soul.Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Philip Bladh, for Sound of Metal.

Best fiction short film

Feeling Through by Doug Roland The Mail Room by Elvira Lind The Gift by Farah Nabulsi Two Complete Strangers by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe White Eye by Tomer Shushan

Best animated short film

Burrow, by Madeline Sharafian. Genius Loci, by Adrien Mérigeau. If Something Happens to Me, I Love You, by Will McCormack and Michael Govier. Opera, by Erick Oh. People-Yes, by Gísli Darri Halldórsson.

Best Documentary Short Film

Colette by Anthony Giacchino A Concerto is a Conversation by Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot Do Not Split by Anders Sømme Hammer Hunger Ward by Skye Fitzgerald A Love Song for Latasha by Sophia Nahli Allison

