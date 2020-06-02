Without any doubts, there was not a more important athlete in history when it came to talking about business than Michael Jordan. The former player of the Chicago Bulls He has been better than anyone managing his finances from the beginning of his career and even after retirement, he is a “machine” to generate money year after year.

Jordan maintains his lifetime contract with Nike They even report dividends for shoes sold until today and their impact was so great that the Jordan Brand was created to market all kinds of products with their logo and they are even landing in football. Additionally, MJ owns restaurants, golf courses, mansions, yachts, and spends his time among the three mansions he owns in the United States.

Note with Jordan’s lesser-known side: unpublished details about his passion for Cuban cigars, tequila, wine, food, cars and motorcycles. The three mansions that he has, his yachts and the golf course that was built to continue with his other love. #TheLastDance – https://t.co/Fh2VUyYWth – Julian Mozo (@JulianMozo) May 12, 2020

Despite being the best of all in business and having been one of the best players in NBA history, Jordan still couldn’t replicate his success as a franchise owner. Is that Jordan is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, a franchise located in his home state of North Carolina, but the sporting event has yet to come.

In the past decade, the Hornets have been a fixture in the bottom positions in the East and have been characterized more by wasting draft picks or by overpaying players than by competing and being a threat to the title. After the departure of Kemba Walker, the franchise has begun its umpteenth reconstruction and they have put together an interesting young nucleus, which will seek to fulfill Jordan’s maximum desire: to repeat his success as a player and win a ring as a team owner.

