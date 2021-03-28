This is the life of Julio Iglesias Jr. after confirming his divorce

More than a month after the process of divorce of Julio Iglesias Jr. and model Charisse Verhaert , some images of the singer came to light enjoying the warm climate of Miami, the city where he has lived for a long time, away from the spotlight. The older brother of Enrique Iglesias was captured in Virginia Key Beach, Florida, practicing wind foil, an aquatic sport that is in vogue, which consists of driving an independent wing of the board and being carried away by the waves, the sea and the wind.

© GrosbyGroupJulio Iglesias Jr. just celebrated his 48th birthday

Julio Jr., 48, was photographed with his coach, and judging by the images, it seems that he is an expert in this aquatic discipline, since he did not fall off the table and was very focused on his own. The images also appear just a few weeks after celebrating his 48th birthday. Despite the fact that he and his partner for more than 16 years are in the process of separating, she congratulated him on his social networks.

© @ juliojrofficialCharisse congratulated him on his birthday

On February 25, just on his birthday, Julio Jr. shared a post on his Instagram in which he thanked everyone for the displays of affection on his special day and added the following message: “Thank you for all my Birthday wishes !!! Thanks for all the birthday wishes !!! 🙂🙂🙂 ”. To which Charisse reacted and replied: “Happy birthday little one 🤗🤗 (Happy birthday, little one)”. According to HELLO! Spain, our sister magazine, the model is in Belgium, taking care of her mother, who is ill.

© @ juliojrofficialCharisse and Julio met in 2004 and in 2012 they said ‘yes, I accept’ in a romantic union