this is the life of Jaime Cantizano today

He became so famous that the fact that he did not appear on television for a few years made the world believe that he had disappeared. Nothing could be further from the truth: Jaime Cantizano is currently leading a fairly full life away from the lights and the sets.

As described from Divinity, the presenter, born in Jerez de la Frontera almost 48 years ago (he meets them in July), He stopped conducting programs for the networks and left to be only the voice of the weekend mornings in Onda Cero, where he has been conducting the magazine For three and a half seasons, it is finally not Monday.

The host of shows like Where are you, sweetheart? In the first decade of the millennium, however, he has been quite secretive with his private life, focusing on some of his passions, such as traveling or nature, but, above all, with plenty of time during the week to be with Leo.

Her arrival, through a surrogate mother in the United States four and a half years ago, radically changed her life. “It has been beautiful and, moreover, very precise,” he explained in his then program Atrévete, from Cadena Dial. “I have cried all that I had to cry with emotion. With him, for him, “he added.

Cantizano, who keeps the minor away from social networks, has since been a defender of the practice of surrogacy, illegal in Spain, instead of adoption, and he chose it because, as he recalled then, “I have not had a partner for several years.” He was three years on the waiting list for the surrogate.

“I am no exception. In the United States there are four million single men with children. In the last 20 years, Spain has come a long way in all fields. Spanish society has shown that it has a maturity that exceeds that of politicians and I am sure that Spain will legalize it, “he predicted, although in all this time the law that prohibits it in our country has not changed.

“Now the most wonderful stage of my life begins. I was looking forward to living this and I have enjoyed it from minute one. I have arrived at the moment when the personal balance was total and, therefore, It has given me the possibility of enjoying the greatest possible love, which is that of a child. Until this experience is lived, it cannot really be expressed, “he explained about fatherhood, a feeling and a practice that he lives with zeal because, as can be seen on his Instagram, where he has more than 186,000 followers, he does not upload photographs of Leo since the end of 2019.

Even during confinement, weeks in which he used the social network a lot. Above all, for another of his great passions: sport. The Andalusian announcer has always been very aware of the need to lead a healthy life and it is not strange that some of his routines publish them.

In this way, it has been possible to see performing fitness with your gym ball, practicing with the rower, stretching, on the bike, with the TRX ropes … All this combined with a balanced diet. “I do not take sugar and salt, the one that comes, because at some point it appears in the product that I consume,” he explained in El Hormiguero. Of course, from time to time a whim is given, such as a barbecue or a “good torrija”.

Likewise, another of Jaime Cantizano’s great pleasures is nature, and he takes the opportunity to escape whenever he can. “I am in favor of disconnecting and knowing how to do it. We must respect our free time but sometimes it is not achieved. In a profession as vocational as communication, it is not easy. When you fall in love with a profession, it drags you “, he confessed to the Diario de Sevilla.

That is why he is unable to forget where he comes from. “I belong to privileged emigrants and I go back to my city when I feel like it, where I have always been comfortable. I left Jerez to seek new professional horizons and the luck factor played in my favor. I have always been connected with my family and my And in recent years I have also been doing things with Canal Sur. I take advantage of all the free dates “he added to the same medium.

He also takes advantage of them, equally, to travel. Now it is possible less, it is true, but in recent years the presenter has stepped on Croatia, Italy, Iceland or Egypt, as well as territories of Spain such as Almería, Marbella, Galizano (Cantabria), Valencia or Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

He argues that “in Spain there are thousands of single-parent families” so “it would not be fair” for him to complain, as he confessed to Diez Minutos, although it is true that he also lives in his home Duna, his golden retriever bitch, who is the owner and mistress of his heart.

Which by the way is unoccupied. In the interview he gave Pablo Motos, he himself confessed that “Sex has to be told for weeks now” because it makes him “a bit lazy.” “Because the market is complicated for everyone?”, He asked the public, remembering that presenter who captivated the audience in the yellow press programs and who today lives calmer than ever and enjoying the day by day paternity.