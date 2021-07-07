this is the latest pure combustion model

Not long ago we announced the change of era at Lotus. The mythical manufacturer of Hethel confirmed the departure of its current range formed by the Elise, Exige and Evora; some after two decades on the market. 2021 would be the transition year for make way for a new lineup with models that will represent the future of the brand. After meeting the Lotus Evija, another great novelty is revealed. Its about Lotus Emira 2022, the one who could be the last great purist.

We say this because it is a sports car that will have a traditional combustion engine in central position. Lotus also has electrification very present in its agenda and the rest of the models that arrive (like Evija itself) will have that component. He wants to be a kind of successor to the Elise, Exige and Evora; but with a new platform that allows greater practicality. That new lightweight bonded extruded aluminum chassis It has a construction that is pioneering and gives it new dimensions.

The Lotus Emira has a length 4,412 mm, a width of 1,895 mm and a height of 1,225 mm; with a wheelbase of 2,575 mm. Also a design clearly inspired by that of the Evija. Surfaces are fluid and crisp, especially on the front, which is notable for its vertical LED headlights and sculpted bonnet. Everything has been arranged for improve your aerodynamics, there are no active elements, but they are not necessary thanks to their elaborate design.

Meanwhile, the profile stands out 20 inch wheels They are fitted with standard Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires or optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The air intakes to cool its mechanics are also striking. The rear is dominated by LED lights with a well recognizable light signature and a prominent diffuser at the bottom, hosting the exhaust outlets.

Although probably the most interesting of the Lotus Emira are the internal combustion mechanics that they offer. Always located in a central position, you can choose between two engines well recognizable. The 3.5-liter supercharged V6 of Toyota origin is still present, which has always been present in the Lotus range, which will be the top of the range with 400 hp. But the big news is the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder signed by AMG, which debuts as a Lotus partner with this block that delivers 360 hp (just between the A 35 AMG and the A 45 S).

Both engines are mounted transversely and deliver their power to the rear axle. The Lotus Emira can be chosen with both the six-speed manual transmission and the dual-clutch DCT automatic transmission. Although the benefits are not detailed too much, they already anticipate that it may have an acceleration of 0 to 100 km / h in 4.5 seconds and that its maximum speed will be 290 km / h. Also than the lighter version will weigh 1.405 kg, so the dynamic behavior is expected to be prominent.

The Lotus Sports Car architectureThat aluminum chassis, which is new, makes everything change in this model. The client can choose it in two well differentiated flavors: Tour and Sports. The first is made for everyday use, with a more comfortable set-up. The second is available with the Optional Lotus Drivers Pack and increases stiffness to offer more sporty sensations.

The interior environment must also be highlighted by sportiness and ergonomics. It is not as spartan as the previous models and, perhaps, it loses some charm; but it is much more comfortable and luxurious. It has higher quality materials and also new sports seats with great lateral support and electric adjustments. New flyer and also technologies, highlighting the large number of driving assistance and the complete equipment offered as standard.

The Lotus Emira will also stand out for space. The two-seater interior Is wider to improve the comfort of its users and, in addition, it has several storage compartments, a 208-liter space for luggage behind the seats and a 151-liter front boot. This specimen will hit the market in spring 2022 and its starting price will be around 72,000 euros.

