This is the largest world map of antiquity, which has just been restored

In the year 1587, the Italian cartographer Urbano Monte created the largest and most detailed world map in the history of antiquity. He drew it by hand and bound it, giving rise to 60 pages. But now, 434 years later, he’s just be restored and assembled.

Scientists from the Stanford University, in the United States, they have been in charge of the restoration and assembly of the map, reports Gizmodo. Until now, it had never been shown mounted.

The Urbano Monte map measures more than three meters in diameter and in addition to its size, it stands out for the precision and detail with which it is drawn. An example is that all the prefectures of Japan are collected (although the map is not very similar to reality), and for this Monte went to the Japanese embassy in Milan.

Detail of the map of Urbano Mt. David Rumsey

Also, highlight the point of view. Monte places the North Pole in the center of his map, as if looking at the planet from the geographic north. According to Gizmodo, he did it this way to enhance the effect of spherical shape.

On the other hand, and like a good map of the time, the one of Urbano Monte is full of mythological characters and fantastic beings: thus, there are unicorns, dragons, giants or mermaids.

The restoration, directed by David rumsey, has also included an adaptation of the map to the Mercator projection and on top of that they have created a navigable version in Google Earth. In addition, there are high resolution photos on the project website.