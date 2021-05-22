This is the largest iceberg in the world, and it has just been dislodged from Antarctica | Life

This is the largest iceberg in the world right now, and it far exceeds the island of Mallorca.

In recent days a huge iceberg has detached itself from the Ronne Ice Shelf, entering directly into the weddell sea in Antarctica.

This iceberg, named A-76, has become by detaching, on the largest iceberg in the world and measures 4320 km², more than the island of Mallorca which is around 3640 km². This particular iceberg is 170 km long and 25 km wide and could end up becoming a problem.

The European Space Agency (ESA) reported the discovery on May 19, detailing how images of the huge iceberg were captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission.

With the A-76, the record for the A23A, which measures approximately 4000 km² and which is also located in the Weddell Sea in Antarctica, has little lasted.

Icebergs are usually named after the Antarctic quadrant in which they were originally found, followed by a sequential number. If it breaks, another sequential letter is added.

But there have been other icebergs that have broken off in recent years, and of enormous proportions as well. For example we had the B-15 registered in 2000 with 11,007 km²; the A-38 of 1998 of 6900 km²; and the B-15A in 2002 of 6400 km², and there are many more.

Climate change is going to severely affect the Mediterranean. According to a study, in 100 years the sea level will rise one meter and the temperature will be 5 degrees higher.

The detachment of these icebergs does not pose any danger as they calmly swarm along the Weddell Sea in Antarctica, but they could become a warning if temperatures continue to rise in the area.