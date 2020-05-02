Home banking was the starting kick. The possibility of doing all kinds of banking procedures without having to go to a branch almost naturally led to the creation of digital banks., which are handled absolutely online.

In Argentina, they are in the consolidation stage, but as a whole, the sector grew 70% within a year. Already in 2018 more than 2,000 million people worldwide used some digital banking service, according to Juniper Research, one of the main fintech analysis companies.

The advantages are known: speed, 24/7 access, lower or no costs, online security, customer service and the possibility of being able to operate anywhere in the world. In addition, they allow you to make deposits, payments for services, purchases and transfers online, making it increasingly unnecessary to handle physical money.

In Argentina, Brubank appeared last year presenting itself as the “uber of banks”: an application focused on user experience that allows improving all the processes of traditional banking.

Behind is Juan Bruchou, the historic former CEO of Citi in Argentina and an “old wolf” of local finance. In a year, they became the largest digital bank in the country, with more than 300,000 clients and are the fastest growing in deposits and new users. It did not happen overnight but, added to the delicate UX and aggressive promotions, they were able to beat their natural competitor, Wilobank. Additional investments, such as the one it received last year from David Thomson, also played a minor role in, they say, continuing to invest heavily in its differential, technology. In an exclusive interview he gave to Infotechnology in 2018, he anticipated what his bank would be like.

In dialogue with Infotechnology, he gives his opinion on the challenges that are coming in financial matters: he pointed out against other banks.

1. With the rise of digital banks and electronic means of payment, do you consider that physical money has its hours counted?

It is what we bet on. Physical money is an inconvenient tool, which breaks, is lost, has a very low traceability, being made of paper, it breaks down if it is not stored in a certain way and, in many cases, it is used for evasion, activities criminals and more. It will take time: eliminating physical money is not easy. For it to be possible, many technological advances must be made, and it must also be available to everyone.

2. To what extent are home banking and digital banking installed in society? What is missing or what do you think should be done to further encourage its use?

I think that lately people have become more and more encouraged to use electronic means to manage their finances. When technology so organically penetrated other facets of people’s lives it was inevitable that this would translate into money management. But the banks did not make it easy. Even today, with outdated and limited systems, many customers prefer to go to a branch so they don’t have to deal with complex or broken systems. This is where we are committed to creating a difference. If people use your phone for most of their activities, they should use it to control their money in a simple and agile way.

3. Facial biometric recognition has already started to be implemented in some applications, as well as the fingerprint to confirm an operation added to a numerical code. What other advances would be necessary to guarantee security in the digital means of payment?

A lot of; this is hardly the tip of the iceberg. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect strange patterns in clients will help a lot to prevent possible frauds or generate early alerts for different events that you want to predict. There is still much to do in terms of security; It is a work that never ends and in which there are constant innovations to try.