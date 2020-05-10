Although it has not yet been officially announced, Diario Sport has had access to how it will be the protocol to be followed by clubs and players once they return to competition. A protocol that, according to the information, is quite similar to the one that the Bundesliga, the first of the major leagues to return.

As expected, the use of the tests will be of vital importance. Players are scheduled to undergo tests 48 hours before the start of matches. In case any positive player, they will not be able to play. “The players will undergo 48 hours before a PCR test that will detect if they are infected or not. If they are infected they will not be able to go play that game”, came to affirm the President of LaLiga recently in BeinSport. The possibility that they have to carry out a quarantine period if the players become infected during the matches is also contemplated.

Clubs must also travel to matches using two buses instead of a single bus. The purpose is to safeguard the safety distance between the players. Another of the measures contemplated, and that was already expected, is the temperature measurement to the players once they arrive at the facilities. After the shot, players will immediately have to go to the locker room individually.

The stadiums They will be divided into three zones. A green area, that of the playing field, which can only be accessed by 94 people, including players, technical staff, doctors and others. A blue area that includes the stands where there will also be a maximum of 94 people. And finally a third zone.

For Javier Thebes, the League has to end yes or yes. “The competition will not be suspended with either one or two infected players in a match […] It is easier to catch it in a supermarket or a pharmacy than by playing or training. They can be very calm. ” However, the employers have not yet given an exact date when the competition will return. “I do not want to give dates to not excite anyone because they must be authorized by Health”, The LaLiga president said, although he acknowledged that his desire is to return in mid-June after four or five weeks of preparation.

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!