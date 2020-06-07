The professional soccer He will return on June 11 and to refresh the memory, in addition to detailing the remaining calendar, we remind you of how things were before the slowdown caused by the coronavirus health crisis.

LaLiga 2019-20 it was played normally (except for the classic Camp Nou, which was postponed from October 26 to December 18, 2019 due to “special circumstances”) until the week of March 9 to 15, with the 27th match being held then.

After the results of that date, among which the victory of the FC Barcelona against Real Sociedad (1-0) on Saturday, March 7 and the defeat of Real Madrid (2-1) at Villamarín on Sunday, March 8, the classification was as follows:

FC Barcelona: 58 points Real Madrid: 56 Seville: 47 Real Sociedad: 46 Getafe: 46 Atlético de Madrid: 45 Valencia: 42 Villarreal: 38 Granada: 38 Athletic: 37 Osasuna: 34 Betis: 33 Levante: 33 Alavés: 32 Valladolid: 29 Eibar: 27 Celta: 26 Mallorca: 25 Leganés: 23 Espanyol: 20

In those moments, the FC Barcelona He led the standings with a two-point advantage over the second placed. Barca and Madrid, beside Seville and Real society, occupied the positions of Champions League.

The Getafe and the Athletic they were in the Europa League zone, although the rojiblanco team, as sixth placed, was required to play the qualifying phase.

Below, the teams in the relegation zone were: Majorca, Leganes and Spanish.

