The richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, is known in the corporate world for his unusual productivity tactics. In addition to the “two pizzas” rule, there is another, well-known rule: leave important meetings for tomorrow.

Bezos noted – in an interview with the Washington Economic Club – that 10 am is the best time to organize the most important meetings and he explained why he prefers to leave them for the other day if it gets late.

This is how he explained it: “I like to have my most intensive meetings, those where you really have to think, before lunch. Because in the afternoon I can’t think about it anymore, I prefer to leave them for tomorrow”.

Bezos’ strategy takes multiple factors into account. Mainly He admits that it is better to have his team fresh, after a good night’s sleep, to deal with the most difficult issues.

Not too late, not too early, allows your team the possibility of being in optimal conditions to think of a solution.

And for those who are more productive at night, it’s fine if doing creative or independent work, but meetings are based on collective intelligence and discussion, not individual production.

To make these meetings really make a difference, Bezos also indicated three keys: sleep well, have time for yourself and identify priorities.

– Good sleep is essential to think clearly. At least it is necessary to rest eight hours, otherwise, you are not in optimal conditions.

“I think better, I have more energy and I am in a better mood when I sleep eight full hours”he said in the interview.

“As an executive, what do you get paid for? They pay you to make few high-quality decisions, not to make hundreds of decisions. ”

Science defends Bezos’ posture, sleep is key to brain elasticity, the brain’s ability to learn and adapt.

A good night’s sleep also helps you focus better, reduce unforced errors, and improve mood. Sleeping is basically an excellent investment.

“First, feed your soul”Bezos says. It is that having time for yourself is another of the productive secrets of the richest man in the world.

“I like to read the newspaper, have a coffee, have breakfast with my children before they go to school. I have time for myself and it is very important ”admits.

They may not all have the same time as Bezos to get the day off to a good start, but the CEO stresses that it’s important for everyone to find a routine that will help them, whether it’s exercising, meditating, or eating breakfast with the family.

By last, Bezos warns about working without clear priorities. Coming to work and doing a thousand little tasks might not be the best. Not bad, it’s usually a necessary part of the job, but these are things that could be quickly resolved later. It is important to focus the highest quality time on solving the really important issues.

“If I make three good decisions in the day, I am satisfied”, says the CEO. It is that the greater the responsibility, the more important it becomes to establish the priorities well.