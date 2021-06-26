this is the JioPhone Next

The JioPhone Next is an Android smartphone developed together with Google,

If the Google Pixels are out of your budget, you may find Google’s latest idea interesting.

The company has partnered with the Indian firm Jio Mobile, with the aim of Build an Android Smartphone with Ultra-Low Price 5G, and with software that promises a faster and smoother Android experience thanks to the optimizations carried out on the operating system.

Together with Jio, Google creates one of the cheapest 5G Android smartphones on the market

The own Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, has announced the arrival of this device, alleging the intention of the company to bring the 5G experience to an even larger audience.

Google explains that this device has been created by their teams together with those of Jio, developing a Android version specific for this terminal, with a great photography experience, support for the latest Android versions and improvements in the functions of language translation.

The terminal will go on sale at the end of the year, and although its characteristics have not been confirmed, they have let us see some of the news that your software will include, including the possibility of take photos with “night mode”, camera improvements thanks to Google’s HDR algorithm or portrait mode.

Also, the device will include light applications inherited from Android Go, the version of Android aimed at low-income devices.

For now, the price of the JioPhone Next has not been confirmed developed with Google, but Pichai has confirmed that it will be one of the cheapest smartphones on the market, perhaps at the level of the Vsmart Bee Lite, the cheapest smartphone of 2020, priced at just $ 26.

Related topics: Google, Google Pixel, Mobile

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow