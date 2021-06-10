This is the ISOCELL JN1, the smallest Samsung image sensor in the world

06/10/2021 at 1:42 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Recently Samsung has unveiled the latest advances in its image sensors for mobile devices. In this case we are talking about ISOCELL JN1, the new sensor that has garnered all the attention through a special event that the firm has dedicated to it. It is not for less, and we are talking about the smallest sensor in the world, with a size of only 0.64 μm.

Through a press release the company has completed with more information. This sensor has a resolution of up to 50MP, and is equipped with the latest technologies such as an improved ISOCELL 2.0, Smart-ISO and Double Super PDAF. According to Samsung, this chip is now capable of capturing “more vivid images“through this tiny sensor. Year after year the company has been reducing the size of the sensor, starting in 2013 with 1 μm. Reducing the dimensions of the sensor allows manufacturers to have more space to have more technologies within a device mobile phone, in addition to improving the device’s cameras. In the case of the JN1 light sensitivity increased by about 16%. What’s more, this sensor could even be used in the front camera of the device, which would be a huge leap in quality for selfies.

The ISOCELL JN1 is currently in production, and would not reach stores until the second half of the year. We will have to wait to know which are the first devices to include this sensor.