The Fortnite season 3 map reveals that the game island has been completely flooded.

After a waiting time due to the delay in the arrival of the update, the Fortnite season 3 is now available to all players. « The device“, An event that took place on June 15, marked the end of the fortnite season 2, and did so by turning the famous storm into a tsunami that promised to change the game map entirely. And so it has been, the new stage of the popular Epic Games Battle Royale has modified its entire map, giving rise to a totally flooded island.

The older Fortnite players will realize that there is currently a big change on the game map. Season 3 of the Battle Royale title has made water becomes even more prominent, since much of the famous island has been completely flooded. It has even been added to a DC Comics character for whom water is very important: Aquaman. Therefore, players are now forced to swim or find a means of transportation to get from one piece of land to another.

As you can see in the image below these lines, the new map, and specifically the island, it looks totally different to what it was a few days ago. Now most of the land island is in the lower right area, where La Gruta was located, a place that, by the way, is now completely flooded. New floating locations and more areas to fight battles have also appeared.

Fortnite season 3 has flooded the entire map

With plenty of water, the Battle Royale game has also incorporated new means of transportation, such as the SharksThey also attack you if you shoot them. To be able to navigate with one of these sharks it is only necessary a fishing rod and wait for one of them to bite the hook. The game’s new map and island will also force players to take and plan new strategies with which to achieve that royal victory.

In the image you can see that most of the areas remain compared to the previous season, but they do it undergoing a series of important changes. In addition to water, many of them have seen how buildings have changed their shapes. Even the loot locations have been modified, so players will have to adapt to this new flooded map.

Season 3 also gives the welcome to new structures, reason why the same building could present different combat zones. Mind you, rumors suggest that the water will gradually disappear over time, so that in the future the island will present new areas with firm land. Therefore, if you are a fan of Fortnite, you can now play a few games on the new Fortnite map, even if you meet the challenges and acquire the battle pass you can get Aquaman.

