Ford’s most anticipated pick-up is already fine-tuning its last details to be ready and launched on the market

The new generation of the Ford F-150 It is about to come to light, and although its design had already been leaked in some images, it was not known what the interior of this brand new type truck would look like pick-up of the oval signature.

The heavy truck of Ford It makes a generational change, however, it retains the center console with square and vertical lines, similar to that of most of the competitors in this segment, according to the Parabrisas portal.

The images were published in the forum f150gen14.com and for the first time, the interior of the new truck could be seen without any cover, with the exception of the Ford located on the steering wheel.

The infotainment system of the F-150 remains in tune with other models of the American brand, since it is observed that the instruments are completely digital with an analog simulator, although respecting the different clocks that the pick-up currently has.

The new one Ford F-150 It also includes innovations such as a start / stop system with a button, a more extensive multimedia display that combines with the buttons located in the lower sector to control the audio equipment and the air conditioning system, as well as a new design of the automatic gear lever.

The presentation of the new generation of the Ford F-150 It is expected in the middle of the year and its launch price is still unknown.

